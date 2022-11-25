Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moore scores 21 as South Alabama downs Evansville 78-67

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Moore scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Evansville 78-67 in the Hostilo Hoops Community Challenge on Friday night.

Moore also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (2-3). Kevin Samuel added 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Owen White recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Blaise Beauchamp finished with 18 points...

READ MORE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Moore scored 21 points as South Alabama beat Evansville 78-67 in the Hostilo Hoops Community Challenge on Friday night.

Moore also contributed five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (2-3). Kevin Samuel added 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Owen White recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Blaise Beauchamp finished with 18 points for the Purple Aces (1-5). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and four assists, while Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11.

South Alabama entered halftime tied with Evansville 37-37. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories