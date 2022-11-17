Trending:
Morales’ 19 lead Boston University past Hartford 102-66

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 11:47 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Morales had 19 points in Boston University’s 102-66 win over Hartford on Thursday night.

Morales shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (3-1). Jonas Harper was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 18 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Briggs McClain led the way for the Hawks (1-3) with 19 points and two steals. Hartford also got 14 points from Michael Dunne. In addition, Kurtis Henderson had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories