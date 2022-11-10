Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morehead State beats Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Branden Maughmer scored 20 points as Morehead State beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58 on Thursday night.

Maughmer had seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-1). LJ Bryan shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Alex Gross recorded 15 points.

The Pioneers (0-1) were led by Chris Rawlins, who posted 10 points.

NEXT UP

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Branden Maughmer scored 20 points as Morehead State beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58 on Thursday night.

Maughmer had seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-1). LJ Bryan shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Alex Gross recorded 15 points.

The Pioneers (0-1) were led by Chris Rawlins, who posted 10 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Bellarmine and Campbellsville Harrodsburg visits Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories