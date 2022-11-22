Trending:
Morehead State defeats Kentucky State 114-49

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 11:17 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Kalil Thomas’ 21 points helped Morehead State defeat Kentucky State 114-49 on Tuesday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Eagles (3-3). Branden Maughmer shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Jalen Hawkins recorded 18 points and was 6 of 14 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

The Thorobreds (0-2) were led by Montrell Jacobs, who posted 17 points. Jalon Andrews added eight points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories