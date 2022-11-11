Trending:
Morgan St. gets 130-49 win over Penn St.-Greater Allegheny

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:14 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller’s 27 points helped Morgan State defeat Penn State-Greater Allegheny 130-49 on Thursday night.

Miller also contributed 11 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals for the Bears (1-1). Will Thomas added 25 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had three steals. David McCullough went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points, while adding three steals.

Bryce Phillips finished with 12 points and two steals. Christopher Killings added 12 points for Penn State-Greater Allegheny. Damon Gamble also recorded six points.

Morgan State visits VCU in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
