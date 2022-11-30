Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night.

Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears (3-5).

Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.

