Morgan State defeats Virginia-Lynchburg 123-59

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 12:58 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller scored 26 points and Morgan State defeated Virginia University of Lynchburg on Tuesday night.

Khalil Turner added 21 points and Isaiah Burke 20 for the Bears (3-5).

Marcus Willis led the Dragons with 25 points.

