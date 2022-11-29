Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morsell hits 6 3s, N.C. State beats William & Mary 85-64

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month.

Jack...

READ MORE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month.

Jack Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Dusan Mahorcic added 12 points and nine boards for N.C. State (7-1). Jarkel Joiner added 11 points and six assists.

N.C. State held William & Mary to 39% shooting with 17 turnovers.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Smith and Morsell each scored 10 points in the first half to help N.C. State build a 43-26 lead. The Wolfpack closed the opening period on a 26-9 run. William & Mary was held to 10-of-28 shooting (36%) in the first half.

Noah Collier collected his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (3-5).

N.C. State stays at home to play Pittsburgh on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories