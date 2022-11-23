Trending:
Mount St. Mary’s defeats Pacific (CA) 69-65

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:42 am
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin’s 19 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Pacific (CA) 69-65 on Tuesday.

Benjamin added six assists for the Mountaineers (3-3). Malik Jefferson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Deandre Thomas was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Tyler Beard led the Tigers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 15 points for Pacific (CA). Donovan Williams also put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Mount St. Mary’s went into halftime ahead of Pacific (CA) 37-33. Benjamin scored 10 points in the half. Benjamin led Mount St. Mary’s with nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

