On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mount St. Mary’s wins 73-68 against Cal Poly

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 1:17 am
< a min read
      

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Cal Poly 73-68 Sunday night.

Benjamin also contributed six assists for the Mountaineers (2-3). Dakota Leffew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Chance Hunter...

READ MORE

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Cal Poly 73-68 Sunday night.

Benjamin also contributed six assists for the Mountaineers (2-3). Dakota Leffew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trevon Taylor added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly. Alimamy Koroma also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

Up next for Mount St. Mary’s is a matchup Tuesday with Pacific (CA) on the road. Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News