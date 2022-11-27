On Air: Federal News Network program
Murray nets 18, Saint Peter’s tops Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 5:27 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63 on Sunday.

Murray shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (4-2). Latrell Reid scored 11 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Isiah Dasher finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (3-5) were led by Heru Bligen, who posted 16 points. Grant Singleton added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Demetre Roberts also had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

