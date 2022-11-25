On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Murray scores 17, Long Beach State knocks off Oakland 78-70

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 11:35 pm
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Joel Murray had 17 points in Long Beach State’s 78-70 victory over Oakland on Friday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Murray also added five rebounds and six assists for the Beach (3-2). Lassina Traore scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Blake Lampman led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (2-4) with 17 points and three steals. Oakland also got 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Trey Townsend. Jalen Moore also had 10 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories