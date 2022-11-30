Murray scores 17, Rider knocks off Monmouth 88-62

Trending:
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. and Mervin James scored 17 points each to lead Rider past Monmouth 88-62 on Wednesday night.

Murray was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (2-4). James shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Allen Powell was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Myles Ruth led the way for the Hawks (0-8) with 16 points and three steals. Myles Foster added 12 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

