Murray State runs past winless Robert Morris, win 27-9

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Cortezz Jones had two 24-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and Damonta Witherspoon scored from 20 yards out as Murray State ran past winless Robert Morris to post a 27-9 victory Saturday.

Taylor Shields found Jayden Stinson with a 28-yard touchdown to open the scoring, but the Colonials got a 42-yard field goal from Jayson Jenkins and a 17-yard touchdown run from Zach Tanner in the third quarter to take a 9-7 lead into the final period.

The Racers (2-8) had 249 yards on the ground while it held Robert Morris to 166 yards of total offense. Witherspoon had 80 yards on 19 carries and Jones added 10 carries for 75 yards. Stinson was 12-of-23 passing for 145 yards.

Murray State closes out its regular season at Southeast Missouri State.

Robert Morris (0-10) will face 3-10 Bryant in its regular-season finale.

