Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Murrell’s 2nd half lifts Ole Miss past Chattanooga, 70-58

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:33 pm
1 min read
      

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell put up 25 points, knocking down 6 of 10 shots from behind the arc and sparking a 13-3 run midway through the second half to earn Mississippi a 70-58 win over Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Murrell scored just eight points in the first half and scored 14 of his 25 points in a five-minute stretch of the second half.

Amaree Abram’s jumper with just under three minutes left in...

READ MORE

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell put up 25 points, knocking down 6 of 10 shots from behind the arc and sparking a 13-3 run midway through the second half to earn Mississippi a 70-58 win over Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Murrell scored just eight points in the first half and scored 14 of his 25 points in a five-minute stretch of the second half.

Amaree Abram’s jumper with just under three minutes left in the first half tied the game at 33-33 and neither team scored again before intermission. Chattanooga got within a point, 42-41 with more than 12 minutes left on Randy Brady’s layup, but Murrell bookended a 10-0 run with 3-pointers, and after A.J. Caldwell hit a 3 for the Mocs, Murrell answered with his third 3 in a three-minute span to make it 55-44 with under 10 minutes to play.

Murrell finished 9 of 14 from the field with five rebounds and a pair of steals. TJ Caldwell added 10 points and Ole Miss (3-0) dished a season-high 17 assists.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Jake Stephens had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Chattanooga (1-2). Jamal Johnson added 15 points and Demetrius Davis contributed another 11.

Ole Miss plays host to UT Martin Friday.

Chattanooga returns home to play host to Covenant College Saturday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories