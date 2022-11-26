On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Navy takes down Mount St. Mary’s 75-59

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 1:42 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Nelson scored 18 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-59 on Saturday.

Nelson shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-1). Daniel Deaver scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kam Summers recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

...

READ MORE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Nelson scored 18 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-59 on Saturday.

Nelson shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-1). Daniel Deaver scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kam Summers recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Benjamin finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Dakota Leffew added 10 points for Mount St. Mary’s. George Tinsley also put up nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories