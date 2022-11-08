On Air: America in the Morning
NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 4:25 am
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division.

“I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.

Alongside baseball, basketball is the most popular sport in Taiwan, with both girls and boys high school championships broadcast island-wide.

Howard has collected league records with a clutch of teams, notably the Orlando Magic, and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angles Lakers in 2021.

The Leopards are among six teams in the T-1 league, which features numerous players from the U.S. and Europe.

The club did not provide details of the deal with Howard.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

