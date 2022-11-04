NCAA Football Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Duke 38, Boston College 31
Uconn 27, Umass 10
Alcorn St. 23, Prairie View 16, OT
