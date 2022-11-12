NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Day

Saturday No. 1 North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Tuesday. No. 2 Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Wednesday. No. 3 Houston (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday. Insight by Appian:... READ MORE

Saturday

No. 1 North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Tuesday.

No. 2 Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Texas, Wednesday.

No. 3 Houston (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.

No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Tuesday.

No. 5 Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Colorado, Monday.

No. 5 Kansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Duke, Tuesday.

No. 7 Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Tuesday.

No. 8 UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Monday.

No. 9 Creighton (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Holy Cross, Monday.

No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Dakota St., Wednesday.

No. 11 Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

No. 12 Texas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, Wednesday.

No. 13 Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

No. 14 TCU (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Monday.

No. 15 Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Tuesday.

No. 16 Villanova (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware St., Monday.

No. 17 Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Tech, Thursday.

No. 18 Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Iowa, Monday.

No. 19 San Diego St. (2-0) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Tuesday.

No. 20 Alabama (2-0) did not play. Next: at South Alabama, Tuesday.

No. 21 Oregon (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Montana St., Tuesday.

No. 22 Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

No. 23 Illinois (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth (NJ), Monday.

No. 24 Dayton (2-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Tuesday.

No. 25 Texas Tech (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Monday.

