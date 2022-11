NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Day

Friday No. 1 South Carolina (35-2) at No. 13 Maryland. Next: at Clemson, Thursday. No. 2 Stanford (32-4) at Pacific. Next: at Portland, Sunday. No. 3 NC State (32-4) did not play. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Sunday. Insight by Red... READ MORE

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina (35-2) at No. 13 Maryland. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

No. 2 Stanford (32-4) at Pacific. Next: at Portland, Sunday.

No. 3 NC State (32-4) did not play. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Sunday.

No. 4 Louisville (29-5) did not play. Next: at Belmont, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (30-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 NC State, Sunday.

No. 6 Texas (29-7) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.

No. 7 Baylor (28-7) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Tuesday.

No. 8 Iowa (24-8) did not play. Next: at Drake, Sunday.

No. 9 LSU (26-6) vs. MVSU. Next: vs. W. Carolina, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa St. (28-7) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 11 Indiana (24-9) vs. Mass.-Lowell. Next: vs. Bowling Green, Thursday.

No. 12 Michigan (25-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.). Next: vs. W. Michigan, Wednesday.

No. 13 Maryland (23-9) vs. No. 1 South Carolina. Next: vs. Fordham, Sunday.

No. 14 Ohio St. (25-7) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Sunday.

No. 15 Kentucky (19-12) vs. Morehead St.. Next: vs. Coastal Carolina, Sunday.

No. 16 Virginia Tech (23-10) vs. Bucknell. Next: TBA.

No. 17 North Carolina (25-7) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.

No. 18 Tennessee (25-9) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 19 Arizona (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. CS Northridge, Sunday.

No. 20 BYU (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. Montana St., Saturday.

No. 21 Notre Dame (24-9) did not play. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 22 Oklahoma (25-9) beat SMU 97-74. Next: at No. 20 BYU, Tuesday.

No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) did not play. Next: at FIU, Sunday.

No. 24 UCF (26-4) did not play. Next: at Campbell, Tuesday.

No. 25 Princeton (25-5) vs. Villanova. Next: vs. Fordham, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.