Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nebraska beats Maine 79-66 behind newcomers Griesel, Gary

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 11:31 pm
1 min read
      

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points and nine rebounds, Juwan Gary added 14 points and 11 boards, and Nebraska beat Maine 79-66 on Monday night in a season opener.

Griesel (North Dakota State) and Gary (Alabama) are both newcomers and they offer NCAA Tournament experience. Gary scored the first five points of the game and his free throw capped the 9-0 run en route to a 13-2 lead.

Keisei Tominaga scored...

READ MORE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points and nine rebounds, Juwan Gary added 14 points and 11 boards, and Nebraska beat Maine 79-66 on Monday night in a season opener.

Griesel (North Dakota State) and Gary (Alabama) are both newcomers and they offer NCAA Tournament experience. Gary scored the first five points of the game and his free throw capped the 9-0 run en route to a 13-2 lead.

Keisei Tominaga scored Nebraska’s final seven points of the first half for a 40-28 lead. A Gedi Juozapaitis 3-pointer pulled Maine within 54-53 with 13 minutes left but Nebraska scored 14 of the next 15 points and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Tominaga finished with 19 points off the bench and Griesel was 8 of 12 from the field for Nebraska. Tominaga, along with Derrick Walker and C.J. Wilcher, are the only returning players from the regular rotation.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Juozapaitis led Maine with six 3-pointers and 20 points. Kristians Feierbergs added 16 points.

The Huskers play Omaha on Thursday and then head to New York to play St. John’s on Nov. 17 in the Gavitt Games. Their toughest nonconference game is Dec. 4 against ninth-ranked Creighton in Omaha, and Big Ten play starts Dec. 7 at No. 13 Indiana.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories