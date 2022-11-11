Trending:
Nelson scores 21 in Richmond’s 68-55 win over Northern Iowa

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:07 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson’s 21 points helped Richmond defeat Northern Iowa 68-55 on Friday night.

Nelson was 9 of 15 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) for the Spiders (2-0). Jason Roche was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Tyler Burton recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Bowen Born, who recorded 17 points. Tytan Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Northern Iowa. Nate Heise also put up 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Richmond visits Charleston (SC) while Northern Iowa visits Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

