Nelson scores 23, Harvard defeats Elon 92-77

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 6:17 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Nelson scored 23 points as Harvard beat Elon 92-77 on Sunday night.

Nelson added six assists and three steals for the Crimson (2-1). Luka Sakota scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Samuel Silverstein shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the way for the Phoenix (1-2) with 14 points and six rebounds. Sean Halloran added 14 points and two steals for Elon. Max Mackinnon also had 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

