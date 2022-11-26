On Air: Federal News Network program
Nelson’s 17 lead Delaware past Hartford 78-50

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 4:47 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points in Delaware’s 78-50 win against Hartford on Saturday.

Nelson also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-2). L.J. Owens scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Gianmarco Arletti finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kurtis Henderson finished...

Kurtis Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Hawks (3-5). Briggs McClain added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

