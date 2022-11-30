Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nets’ Ben Simmons out at least 3 games with left calf strain

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with what the Brooklyn Nets said is a strained left upper calf.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets played Washington on Wednesday night that Simmons was feeling pain in the back of his knee when he asked to come out of their victory over Orlando on Monday night.

The injured turned out to be the calf, not the knee.

Simmons...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with what the Brooklyn Nets said is a strained left upper calf.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said before the Nets played Washington on Wednesday night that Simmons was feeling pain in the back of his knee when he asked to come out of their victory over Orlando on Monday night.

The injured turned out to be the calf, not the knee.

Simmons also will miss home games against Toronto on Friday and Boston on Sunday before he is reassessed.

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

Vaughn said Simmons didn’t recall a specific moment when he was hurt and that it could have just been caused by playing in a number of games after missing last season. Simmons missed five games earlier in the season with left knee soreness.

The Nets also said Yuta Watanabe would remain out and be reassessed next week because of his strained right hamstring. The forward was leading the NBA in 3-point percentage when he was hurt after a victory over Memphis on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories