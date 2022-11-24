On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

New Orleans wins 87-84 against IUPUI

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 5:37 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K’mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans’ 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday.

Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

Bryce Monroe led the Jaguars (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, seven assists and three steals. IUPUI also got 16 points from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Chris Osten finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories