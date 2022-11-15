On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 3:29 pm
< a min read
      

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos...

READ MORE

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories