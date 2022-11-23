On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
7
3
0
.700
281
174
4-1-0
3-2-0
5-2-0
2-1-0
0-2-0

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174 4-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 4-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186 2-3-0 4-1-0 5-4-0 1-0-0 2-2-0
New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185 3-1-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220 2-3-0 2-3-1 4-4-1 0-2-0 1-3-1
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230 0-4-1 1-4-0 1-4-1 0-4-0 1-1-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199 3-2-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215 3-1-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244 2-3-0 1-4-0 1-6-0 2-1-0 1-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 2 0 .800 300 233 4-1-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 5 5 0 .500 227 258 2-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242 2-2-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183 4-1-0 5-0-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 2-1-0
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167 4-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 6-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204 4-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223 2-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 3-4-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 3-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274 4-2-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 4-4-0 1-3-0
New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267 3-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256 3-3-0 0-5-0 0-3-0 3-5-0 3-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231 4-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 6-2-0 3-0-0
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274 2-3-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-7-0 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 6 4 0 .600 236 173 3-1-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 4-4-0 2-1-0
Arizona 4 7 0 .364 240 296 1-5-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227 2-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 3-6-0 1-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Top Stories