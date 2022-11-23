Trending:
Sports News

Niagara beats D'Youville 91-53

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 6:02 pm
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 15 points in Niagara’s 91-53 win over D’Youville on Wednesday.

Thomasson also added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Eagles (3-2). Sam Iorio added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Gray was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Saints were led by Willie Kondrat, who posted 11 points. Luke Theisen added 10 points and Rod Johnson nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories