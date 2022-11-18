No. 18 Alabama routs Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played. Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his... READ MORE

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday.

Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts, doing it all in just 25 minutes played.

Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney just missed out on double-digit points, scoring nine and eight, respectively.

Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue. Demaree King added 12 points on 5 for 10 shooting.

Alabama shot 21-46 from behind the 3-point arc, nearly matching its school and Southeastern Conference record of 23 made 3-pointers in a game, set against LSU in 2021.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama will be tested by power conference competition for the first time this season next week.

WHAT’S NEXT

Alabama heads to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Invitational, starting with a Thanksgiving Day game against Michigan State.

Jacksonville State will host Elon on Tuesday, its first home game against a Division I opponent this season.

