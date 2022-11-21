No. 19 Texas tops Rutgers for 7th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Amina Muhammad had 14 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 19 Texas beat Rutgers 82-44 in Monday night’s seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Shay Holle, Aaliyah Moore and Sonya Morris each had 13 points for the Longhorns (2-3), who snapped a three-game skid. Texas had lost at No. 3 Connecticut to start last week, then fell to Marquette and No. 10 Louisville in its... READ MORE

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Amina Muhammad had 14 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 19 Texas beat Rutgers 82-44 in Monday night’s seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Shay Holle, Aaliyah Moore and Sonya Morris each had 13 points for the Longhorns (2-3), who snapped a three-game skid. Texas had lost at No. 3 Connecticut to start last week, then fell to Marquette and No. 10 Louisville in its first two tournament games in the Bahamas.

They didn’t have any major problems Monday night with the Scarlet Knights (3-4), who have an eight-player roster. Texas led by a dozen at halftime, then outscored Rutgers 29-7 in the final quarter to blow the game open.

Texas shot 49% and had nine players score as they continued to play without star guard Rori Harmon due to injury. The Longhorns also scored 18 second-chance points and 30 points off 24 turnovers by Rutgers.

Kaylene Smikle scored nine points to lead Rutgers, which shot 30% for the game.

The game included a testy moment with 5:43 left when Rutgers’ Kassondra Brown and Texas’ Khadija Faye got tangled after the whistle, with an official having to step in briefly to separate them. Both players were issued technical fouls and Rutgers’ Chyna Cornwell was ejected after a video review for briefly leaving the bench area.

