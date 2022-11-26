No. 21 Baylor women edge No. 23 Villanova 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals on Saturday. After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made... READ MORE

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals on Saturday.

After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws and, on the Wildcats’ next possession, they missed three more shots before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws.

Villanova had two more missed shots before Bickle wrapped it up with a board and a free throw. The Wildcats missed their last seven shots in the final 1:17.

Both teams had an eight-point lead and a run of seven in a game that was tied 10 times and had five lead changes.

Baylor (5-1), which will play the winner of No. 22 Michigan and South Florida for the title, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, shot 40% overall and made 22 of 32 free throws.

Villanova (5-1), which faces the late-game loser for third, ended up 4 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 41% while making 16 of 20 free throws.

Jaden Owen had a career-high 17 points for Baylor. Sarah Andrews had 13 points, and Ja’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both added 11.

Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, for the Wildcats but was just 8 of 24 from the field and missed all six of her 3s. Siegrist was averaging 27.8 points on 52% shooting, 40% from 3-point range. Olsen added 18 points.

