On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 22 Nebraska women cruise past Omaha in opener 100-36

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha on Monday.

Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%....

READ MORE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha on Monday.

Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%.

Elena Pilakouta had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot just 21%. Nineteen turnovers turned into 25 Nebraska points.

Nebraska scored the first 12 points of the game and led 44-17 at halftime before outscoring the Mavericks 33-9 in the third quarter.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

The Cornhuskers returned all five starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team but Sam Halby has been out with a knee injury and there is no timeline for her return.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|13 SC22
11|13 Where the Future of Health Happens
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories