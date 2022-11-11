No. 3 Houston overcomes slick floor, beats Saint Joe’s 81-55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph’s 81-55 Friday night in the Veterans Classic. J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season. Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly... READ MORE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph’s 81-55 Friday night in the Veterans Classic.

J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season.

Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

It is uncertain if the slick floor led to a pair of Saint Joseph’s injuries in the second half. Forward Rasheer Fleming limped off before guard Cameron Brown fell down later in the game. Neither player returned.

Erik Reynolds II scored a team-high 17 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-1), which lost in coach Billy Lange’s first game at Alumni Hall since concluding a seven-season stint at Navy in 2011.

Houston bolted to leads of 12-2 and 34-11 and was never seriously threatened. The Cougars held a 15-1 advantage in points off turnovers in the first half and took a 46-26 lead into the break.

Houston guard Marcus Sasser, an Associated Press preseason first team All-America pick, had seven points on 2 of 9 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: In what is likely to become a frequent refrain this season, the Cougars overwhelmed an opponent with their length and athleticism on defense and their crisp passing at the offensive end.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks have six newcomers, and this was a difficult way for a relatively inexperienced roster to begin the season. Saint Joseph’s was picked to finish 13th in the 15-team Atlantic 10, and has some work to do before conference play begins Dec. 31.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a pair of victories this week, Houston will remain in the top five for another week. Its first high-profile test awaits Nov. 20 at No. 21 Oregon.

UP NEXT

Houston plays host to Oral Roberts on Monday.

Saint Joseph’s welcomes Lafayette to Philadelphia for its home opener Monday.

