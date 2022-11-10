No. 4 Iowa sets scoring record in 115-62 win over Evansville

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano added 23 points and No. 4 Iowa set a program record for scoring as it beat Evansville 115-62 on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (2-0) had their previous best scoring game on Dec. 31, 2019, a 108-72 win over Illinois. Clark, a junior guard who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, recorded the 27th double-double of her career. She was... READ MORE

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano added 23 points and No. 4 Iowa set a program record for scoring as it beat Evansville 115-62 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (2-0) had their previous best scoring game on Dec. 31, 2019, a 108-72 win over Illinois.

Clark, a junior guard who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, recorded the 27th double-double of her career. She was 8 of 12 from the field and had five rebounds.

Clark led the nation in assists per game last season, but had just one assist in Monday’s 87-34 season-opening win over Southern. She spent most of this game looking for Czinano.

Czinano, who has led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, took just four shots in Monday’s win, but was 10 of 14 from the field in this game. She added seven rebounds.

McKenna Warnock had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Hawkeyes, and added a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman Hannah Stuelke had 14 points.

Iowa shot 64.2% for the game, 61.1% in the first half on the way to a 54-23 halftime lead after holding the Purple Aces to just seven first-quarter points.

The Hawkeyes also had a 51-23 rebounding edge.

Evansville (1-1) scored 89 points in its season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky, but was held to 33.3% shooting by the Hawkeyes.

Myia Clark led Evansville with 18 points. Kynidi Mason Striverson and Barbora Tomancova each scored 11.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes, ranked in the top 10 for the second consecutive season, needed to get Czinano more involved and they were able to do that throughout the game. They haven’t been challenged in their first two games, and they’ll take that momentum into road games against Drake on Sunday and Kansas State next Thursday. Iowa was able to go deep into its bench — all 13 Hawkeyes who played scored.

UP NEXT

Evansville: Hosts Chicago State on November 16.

Iowa: At Drake on Sunday.

