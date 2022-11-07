No. 9 Notre Dame downs Northern Illinois 88-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night. Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and four blocks. Transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench. Janae... READ MORE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night.

Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and four blocks.

Transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench.

Janae Poisson led NIU in scoring with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Illinois: The Huskies struggled to score against Notre Dame’s physical defense, shooting 27.5% from the field. Forward A’Jah Davis, the team’s top scorer a season ago had just nine points on 3 of 11 shooting.

Notre Dame: The Irish blocked nine shots. Notre Dame led the ACC with 5.3 blocks per game in 2021-22. Improving on defense is a point of emphasis for coach Niele Ivey this season.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head to St. Louis on Thursday to face California in the Shamrock Classic.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies host DePaul on Saturday.

