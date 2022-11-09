Trending:
Norfolk State defeats Cairn 87-59

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 10:06 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Norfolk State’s 87-59 victory over Cairn on Wednesday night.

Dana Tate, Caheim Brown, and Christian Ings also scored 16 points for the Spartans (2-0). Joe Bryant Jr. added 15 points.

Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 15 points for the Highlanders (0-1).

Norfolk State takes on Baylor on the road on Friday, and Cairn visits Princeton on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

