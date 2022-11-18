On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norman scores 36, W. Michigan beats Houston Christian 90-84

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 11:18 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational.

Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and...

READ MORE

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational.

Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Zach Iyeyemi finished with 19 points and three blocks for the Huskies (1-3). Pierce Bazil added 16 points and five assists for Houston Baptist. In addition, Bonke Maring had 13 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

Both teams next play Saturday. Western Michigan visits Rice and Houston Baptist hosts Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News