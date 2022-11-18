Norman scores 36, W. Michigan beats Houston Christian 90-84

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational. Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and... READ MORE

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational.

Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Zach Iyeyemi finished with 19 points and three blocks for the Huskies (1-3). Pierce Bazil added 16 points and five assists for Houston Baptist. In addition, Bonke Maring had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Western Michigan visits Rice and Houston Baptist hosts Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

