North Carolina Central wins 79-66 over UNC Asheville

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:32 pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kris Monroe scored 23 points as North Carolina Central beat UNC Asheville 79-66 on Tuesday night.

Monroe shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Wright scored 16 points and added three steals. Eric Boone shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Alex Caldwell led the Bulldogs (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Drew Pember added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. Tajion Jones also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories