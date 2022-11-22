Trending:
North Dakota beats Wisconsin-Stout 92-61

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 11:52 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot had 18 points in North Dakota’s 92-61 win against Wisconsin-Stout on Tuesday night.

Omot shot 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks (3-3). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 17 points and added six assists. A’Jahni Levias was 6 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Blue Devils (2=3) were led by Brody Fox, who posted 14 points. Aidan Shore added 11 points for Wisconsin-Stout. In addition, Jackson Noll finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories