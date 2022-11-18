Trending:
North Dakota defeats Elon 77-73

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:07 am
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Mitchell Sueker had 15 points in North Dakota’s 77-73 win over Elon on Thursday.

Sueker added nine rebounds and five assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (2-2). Treysen Eaglestaff scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance). B.J. Omot recorded 12 points and was 3 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Sean Halloran led the way for the Phoenix (1-3) with 21 points. Zac Ervin added 15 points for Elon. Torrence Watson also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

