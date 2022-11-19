Trending:
North Florida knocks off South Carolina State 72-66

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 18 points as North Florida beat South Carolina State 72-66 on Saturday night.

Placer shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (1-2). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jarius Hicklen recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rakeim Gary added 15 points for South Carolina State (0-5). Raquan Brown also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

North Florida plays Monday against Duquesne on the road, and South Carolina State visits Wake Forest on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

