North Florida wins 90-49 against Trinity Baptist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen’s 15 points helped North Florida defeat Trinity Baptist 90-49 on Tuesday night.

Hendricksen also contributed nine rebounds for the Ospreys (2-4). Jose Placer scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jah Nze was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 12 points.

Marc-Joubert Maisonnet finished with six points and seven rebounds for the Eagles who also got six points and two steals from Fausto Alvarez. Xavier Rose finished with six points and three steals.

