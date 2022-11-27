Northern Colorado edges Jacksonville State 86-82 in OT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime on Saturday night. Kountz added seven assists for the Bears (3-4). Caleb Shaw finished with 19 points, while Matt Johnson scored 16. Kountz had a three-point play with 2:20 left in OT to give Northern Colorado a 78-75 lead and the Bears never trailed again. The Gamecocks (2-4) were led by Demaree King with 25 points and five... READ MORE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 23 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Jacksonville State 86-82 in overtime on Saturday night.

Kountz added seven assists for the Bears (3-4). Caleb Shaw finished with 19 points, while Matt Johnson scored 16.

Kountz had a three-point play with 2:20 left in OT to give Northern Colorado a 78-75 lead and the Bears never trailed again.

The Gamecocks (2-4) were led by Demaree King with 25 points and five assists. Peyton Daniels added 19 points and his layup with 22 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 69. Juwan Perdue pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

