Northern Illinois earns 99-73 win over Purdue Northwest

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:27 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Zarigue Nutter had 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 99-73 victory over Purdue Northwest on Monday night.

Nutter also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (1-2). Keshawn Williams scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field and added seven assists. David Coit shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Alou Dillon finished with 15 points and three steals for the Lions (0-1). Tyran Rodgers added 13 points and two steals for Purdue Northwest. Mikell Cooper also had nine points.

Up next for Northern Illinois is a matchup Thursday at Georgia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

