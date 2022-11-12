On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Northern Kentucky knocks off Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 5:07 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 26 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49 on Saturday.

Warrick shot 10 for 20, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (1-1). Trevon Faulkner scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Chris Brandon shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Gavin Rabe led the Cougars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Greg Marsh added nine points and Morris Duffy had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

