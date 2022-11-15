Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nunge scores 23 in Xavier’s 78-65 win against Fairfield

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:52 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge’s 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Nunge added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Supreme Cook finished with 19 points for the Stags (0-3)....

READ MORE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge’s 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Nunge added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Supreme Cook finished with 19 points for the Stags (0-3). Caleb Fields added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Fairfield. In addition, TJ Long finished with eight points and two steals.

Kunkel scored 13 points in the first half and Xavier went into halftime trailing 37-35. Nunge scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Xavier to a 13-point victory.

        Insight by Appian: Exclusive new survey shares perspective on the IT tools in use by employees on the frontlines in government procurement and contracting organizations — and the challenges in moving to modern systems and workflows.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Xavier hosts Indiana and Fairfield visits Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories