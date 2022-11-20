On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Odom scores 27, Georgia State takes down UNC Asheville 74-68

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022 7:37 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom’s 27 points helped Georgia State defeat UNC Asheville 74-68 on Sunday night.

Odom also added seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Danny Stubbs scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Kalin Brooks shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tajion Jones led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Drew Pember added 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. In addition, Alex Caldwell had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

