Sports News

Ognacevic has 18, Lipscomb knocks off Navy 82-77

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 2:47 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 18 points in Lipscomb’s 82-77 victory against Navy on Wednesday.

Ognacevic added five rebounds for the Bisons (5-2). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Ahsan Asadullah went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tyler Nelson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Midshipmen (5-2). Daniel Deaver added 16 points and seven rebounds and Mac MacDonald had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

