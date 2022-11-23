On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ognacevic scores 21, Lipscomb takes down Chattanooga 72-66

November 23, 2022 6:37 pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points to help lead Lipscomb past Chattanooga 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bisons (4-2). A.J McGinnis scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Pruitt was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jake Stephens finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (2-3). Demetrius Davis added 12 points and Dalvin White put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

