Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oliver leads Tennessee Tech over Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erik Oliver’s 19 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48 on Thursday night.

Oliver shot 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Jaylen Sebree added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Tyrone Perry shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7...

READ MORE

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Erik Oliver’s 19 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48 on Thursday night.

Oliver shot 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Jaylen Sebree added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Tyrone Perry shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (0-1) were led in scoring by Ray Tyler, who finished with 11 points. Tennessee Wesleyan also got eight points from Peyton West. In addition, Kobe Pride finished with seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

Tennessee Tech visits Marshall in its next matchup on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories